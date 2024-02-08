Of Anna Fregonara

Sprouts (which can also be grown at home) have a nutritional concentration 10-15% higher than the adult vegetable. They contain little fiber (but for some an advantage)

Year after year they are earning the reputation of superheroes of the world of nutrition. Sprouts, those miniature versions of herbs, vegetables, cereals, legumes, have attracted the attention of researchers because, as emerges from the scientific data available to date, they seem to have vitamins and mineral salts in greater quantities than those present in the adult plant. It is no coincidence that some scholars read about Moleculeshave defined sprouts as the next generation of functional foods: their abundance of phytochemicals and nutrients, in fact, could provide help in protect us from some chronic diseaseslike the cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders, malnutrition. The number of scientific research that has measured the action of the health benefits is still small, which is why it is important to conduct further investigations to understand the possible individual and synergistic effects of these micro plants. The interest, however, is there.

More and more widespread Over the past decade, sprouts have become increasingly trendy, so much so that at least 16% of indoor grows in the United States are now dedicated to the production of sprouts. micro greens That it is harvested after the appearance of the first set of leaves. In the 25 shoot species analyzed, the nutritional concentration was 10-15% higher compared to their mature counterparts, Gene Lester, national program manager at the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Research Service, told New Scientist, commenting on an analysis his institute commissioned in 2012 of concentrations of carotenoids, vitamin K, E and C of these foods.

They do not replace the 5 servings of fruit and vegetables Red cabbage sprouts have, for example, 34.4 mg of vitamin E per 100 g of fresh product. The daily requirement indicated by the US National Institutes of Health is 15 mg of vitamin E per day. Studies conducted to date confirm that sprouts contain a high concentration of various phytonutrients, such as antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and phenolic compounds, which varies depending on the nature of the selected plants. Due to their nutritional richness they can effectively contribute to complete your nutrient intake with your diet. Furthermore, they add intense flavors and colors which can facilitate the consumption of vegetables even for those who are not accustomed to them, explains Valentina Rossi, nutritional biologist and doctor in Environmental Toxicology, professor of Oncological Nutrition at the University of Milan Bicocca. However, let's keep in mind that the quantity of sprouts consumed by weight is very small and therefore does not replace the 5 daily portions of vegetables and fruit recommended by the World Health Organization.

Few fibers, but for some an advantage A little study on Foods on brassica sprouts has highlighted how cauliflower sprouts provide the greatest quantity of fibre, around 0.7 g per 100 g of fresh product compared to around 2 g of adult cauliflower and the British Heart Foundation recommends around 30 g per day for adults day of fiber. For the quantity of sprouts normally consumed, the fiber intake is lower than the content of the recommended portions of "adult" vegetables, so it would be impossible to reach 30 g of fiber per day to have health benefits, continues the expert . However this can be a advantage for them people with intestinal pathologies they necessarily must limit fiberswhile ensuring a intake of antioxidants.

What can we expect in the future The researchers are also focusing on biofortification techniques. Because sprouts are harvested when they are small, the nutrients they absorb are concentrated in higher levels. The team of Francesco Di Gioia, assistant professor of plant crop sciences at Pennsylvania State University, is trying to modify environmental and growth conditions, for example by using different light or favoring stressful situations, to stimulate sprouts to absorb more minerals, such as iron and zinc, often lacking in diets.

Grow them at home We have all grown, perhaps without knowing it, sprouts at least once. happened in elementary school when they germinated some seeds on some damp fabric. Sprouting cereals and legumes is simple. They require no soil or can be grown any time of year. The best materials to use are glass and ceramic; if necessary, special sprouters are on the market. Both cereals and legumes should be soaked for about 8-10 hours, then the seeds should be rinsed well and left in their container for the time necessary for germination which varies depending on the species of seed, concludes Rossi. It is essential to take care to rinse them at least twice a day and drain them carefully to avoid stagnation of water and consequent rancidity or mold. The seeds are preferably whole and from organic farming. Normally on the market there are sprouting seeds selected from an agronomic point of view to have high quality and germination capacity and to be hygienically safe.

