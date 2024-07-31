Expert Sergeev: Renting out an apartment will provide stable income

Renting out an apartment will provide a stable income, provided that you choose a suitable property. The benefits of investing in housing were assessed by the director of infrastructure and commercial projects at Kronfort, Sergey Sergeev, reports “Petersburg Expert”.

According to Sergeev, the advantages of investing in real estate are low risk, reliability and ease even for novice investors. In addition, buying an apartment will protect capital from inflation, and if necessary, such an asset can always be sold, passed on by inheritance or used for personal residence.

“As for the profitability of this type of investment, in promising non-trivial locations you can get a stable profit all year round,” the expert said. He added that it is best to choose for renting an apartment near landmarks, unique leisure facilities, in historical areas and locations with developed infrastructure.

It was previously reported that over the past month, apartment rents have increased in most major Russian cities. Moreover, prices began to rise earlier than usual — the seasonal increase in demand began in July instead of August.