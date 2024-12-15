If you are very interested in the cosmetics that you can find in Spain, you will know that citric acid is found in the formulation of many serums and creams that we use to care for our skin. Well, if you want show off strong and healthy hair You should start looking for this ingredient in the products you use to care for your hair.

Because yes, citric acid can be a key ingredient for our hair since thanks to it, you will no longer have damaged and weak hair. But to know these and other benefits of this component we have spoken with the expert Nerea Perfecto, Beauty Expert from Primor.

Benefits of citric acid for hair

Citric acid “is an ingredient that comes from fruits and provides benefits through keratin and manages to penetrate into the hair fibers.” The main benefit of this component is summarized “in that it strengthens the hair from the inside,” says Nerea Perfecto..

Primor’s Beauty Expert indicates that citric acid “acts as a repairing treatment on damaged hair bonds, making hair more resistant. It is also a humectant, that is, it prevents the loss of necessary moisture in the hair“.

Citric acid increasingly present

Until recently, citric acid was widely used in facial cosmetic products, “but now we can also find it in hair care products, since its use has been shown to hair looks stronger and shinier“, Nerea Perfecto tells us.

In addition, this acid is very important for the ends of the hair, where the results of using products with this ingredient will be observed the most: “broken bonds are rebuilt and split ends will be sealed. It also maintains this area, which is usually drier. , hydrated due to moisturizing effect it has on the hair. In addition, it provides softness and shine,” says Primor’s Beauty Expert.

Recommended hair products with citric acid

Nerea Perfecto highlights the range “L’Oréal Elvive Bond Repair composed of pre-shampoo, shampoo, conditioner and serum. I use the pre-shampoo once a week and let it sit for five minutes from roots to ends on damp hair before shampooing. Regarding the latter, I use it every time I wash my hair. The same thing happens with the conditioner, which I leave on for 3 minutes and then rinse. Finally, I apply serum every 2 nights before going to sleep to repair the hair bonds.” (Primor price of the pack: 17.99 euros).

L’Oréal Paris Bond Repair routine. Courtesy of Primor.

He shine and vitality shampoo with orange and honey APIVITA It is ideal for all hair types, gently cleanses it, reveals its natural shine and deeply moisturizes it. In addition, it revitalizes the scalp and prevents hair breakage and split ends. (RRP 250 ml.: 13.90 euros).

APIVITA Shine and Vitality Shampoo. Courtesy of the brand.

Discover your healthier, stronger and shinier hair thanks to the Kérastase Première range that has been created to descale, repair, and reverse Radically persistent hair damagesince when it is damaged and porous it absorbs three times more calcium during washing, which makes it become stiffer and easier to break. (Price in Primor: 24.69 euros).

Première Decalcifying Repair Shampoo from Kérastase. Courtesy of Primor.

Ringana, the Austrian brand of vegan and sustainable cosmetics presents its Fresh Repair shampoo that is perfect for giving new life to hair due to heat, coloring and environmental stress. This shampoo in addition to cleanse, repair and strengthen the hair fiber from roots to ends. (Price 200 ml.: 20.60 euros).

Ringana Fresh Repair shampoo. Courtesy of the brand.

He H&S Citrus Fresh Anti-Dandruff Shampoo For oily hair it is effective against even the most resistant dandruff. This daily use shampoo, suitable for men and women, with a refreshing citrus scent and a Microbiome Balance formulaacts on the main cause of dandruff and balances the scalp microbiome. (Price in Primor: 3.25 euros).

H&S Citrus Fresh Shampoo. Courtesy of Primor.

DS HAIR Keratorreductive Shampoo eliminates dry or oily dandruff and exfoliates scales. The scalp is purified and the itching calms. Its ultra-sensory texture leaves hair soft, beautiful and shiny. (Recommended Sale Price: 19.90 euros).

DS HAIR – Uriage Keratorreducing Shampoo. Courtesy of the brand.

Give body, life and softness to your hair with shampoo Fresh Volume by Ringana. With its 100% natural ingredients, it provides intense softness and reduces breakage, leaving your hair with incredible volume and a light texture, without weighing it down. (Price for 200ml.: 20.60 euros).

Ringana Fresh Volume Shampoo. Courtesy of the brand.

Redken’s Acidic Bonding Concentrate line, we show you the shampoo that is ideal for repairing damaged hair. It is formulated without sulfates and offers a concentrated solution that effectively repairs, conditions and protects hair. His formula is enriched with citric acidwhich helps strengthen weakened bonds within the hair fiber. (Price in Primor: 19.98 euros).

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo. Courtesy of Primor.

The Austrian cosmetics firm Ringana has reformulated its successful hair treatment Fresh Hair Treatment that you can apply after the shower, dry and during the day from mid-lengths to ends, depending on the needs of your hair. With its use you will have soft, shiny and easy-to-comb hair. (Price 125ml: 27.90 euros).

Ringana Fresh Hair Treatment. Courtesy of the brand.

Here we leave you nine options so you can start including the citric acid in your hair care routine and that you begin to notice all the benefits it has for your hair.





