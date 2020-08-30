Dermatovenereologist of the highest category, Candidate of Medical Sciences Natalya Kozlova spoke about the benefits of a beard and mustache. Write about this “Argumenty i Fakty”.

According to her, the beard and stubble protect the skin from direct exposure to ultraviolet radiation, reducing the risk of cancer. In addition, facial hair helps to retain natural oils in the skin, moisturizing it. The doctor considered the reduction of allergic reactions to be another positive effect, since the beard and mustache act as a kind of filter against irritants.

Also, beards use a razor less often and, as a result, less often injure the skin on the face.

Kozlova noted that it is important to keep both the stubble and the beard clean, otherwise it will become a breeding ground for bacteria, which can lead to certain skin diseases.