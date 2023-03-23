The ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián; the candidate for the motion of no confidence, the professor and economist Ramón Tamames and the spokesman for Vox in Congress, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, upon arrival for a debate on the motion of no confidence, in the Congress of Deputies, this Tuesday . EDUARDO PARRA (Europa Press)

It seems that political actors need to get away from the strange parliamentary day and a half to analyze what has happened. Again, the cui prodest, who benefits from this scrupulously regulated oddity, developed in Congress. This was the question on the eve of the sixth motion of no confidence in democracy, but the question has been present in the long run up to the session in which Professor Ramón Tamames spoke from a seat on the Vox bench , endorsed by the 52 parliamentarians of that group.

The first thermometer of the state of mind was taken in the courtyard of the Congress in the numerous groups of journalists with the spokesmen. The record for remaining to comment on what happened was more than won by the Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros. His group reaffirms that his initiative was useful and that many Spaniards will appreciate it. How much was left up in the air; also if the objective, not only of consolidating his most loyal electorate, but of attracting a relevant flow of the PP’s waters, will have been achieved. Just in case, the critical charge against the PP continued outside the old palace of the Cortes. Between the intervention of Santiago Abascal and that of Espinosa, the ills of Spain because of the Government were framed. Later, with the difficult-to-classify exhibition by Ramón Tamames, the circle of arguments against the Executive of Pedro Sánchez came to a close. Vox will remember every day that the PP has not wanted to join the Government’s censorship. The popular ones recognize the risk of having defrauded some of their own or a close sector, but neither do they have a resounding diagnosis of the benefit or harm of this singular motion of censure that has so upset them. It could be that Vox voters, after this motion, may have been disappointed or even upset by so much lost time.

The Government could do nothing except face the space that Vox opened up for it to expand its balance, show that the gap with the coalition does not prevent the Executive from continuing on its way until the end of the legislature and that if the electorate of the left maintains apathy , the spirited bloc of the right will take over. The leaders of Podemos do not abdicate their persistent goading of the socialist part of the Government for blocking laws that would show that the PSOE is on the left. Yes, the motion has served for the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, to show a markedly presidential profile before presenting herself as a candidate on April 2 at the head of the Sumar space. Always with the counterpoint of her Podemos colleagues. Also during the motion, she was reminded that without prior negotiation of the representation spaces of each group, she will not attend her debut as a candidate. The digestion of the motion will still take time until it is possible to elucidate who has done better or less badly.

