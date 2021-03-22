Brand Studio for Responsible Tourism

Summer marked the reactivation of tourism, a moment so long awaited by the business as well as by travelers, who longed to meet again with their favorite places in the country to rest. According to official data, more than 12 million tourists traveled.

Now, with Easter on the horizon, the expectation is renewed and from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports they explain as a reminder that the credit that has been obtained through the Pre-trip program in 2020 and that has not been spent during the trips Of summer, can continue to be used throughout 2021.

It is that a good part of the 600,000 tourists who took advantage of the program devised by the Ministry, went on vacation in January or February. And, they highlight, many of those travelers returned from their vacations with the remaining balance of the benefit, which they did not spend.

How to use it?

From the Ministry of Tourism and Sports they point out that it can be used in businesses that are part of the entire national tourist chain: accommodation, travel agencies, transportation, excursions, gastronomy and tourist centers, among others; both in the tourist destinations chosen to travel and in the tourist’s place of residence. It is not necessary for the premises to be registered in Pre-Trip: they must only be registered with AFIP as providers of tourist services.

The balance is used in three ways: On the one hand, with the Preloaded card, which works like any other MasterCard credit card. On the other hand, with a QR code in the Mercado Pago business network (for this, the Pre-Travel Preloaded Card must be previously attached as a means of payment in the App). And, finally, with the QR code of the BNA + App, in a large number of shops throughout the country.

The premise of this program was to grant those who bought until December 31, 2020 a credit of 50% of what was spent to use throughout this year.

In the run-up to the summer season, Pre-trip boosted bookings when the sector was totally slowed down by the pandemic: $ 15 billion were injected, $ 10 billion was through travel pre-sales and $ 5 billion through credits that travelers will be able to use throughout 2021. From In fact, they highlight that, on average, 50% of the tourism sales of Now 12 were with Pre-trip.