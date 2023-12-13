The immigrants from Nicaragua who are in Houston, Texas They received good news in the last few hours. During the course of last Sunday, They gave them Christmas baskets as part of a joint initiative carried out by the Nicaraguan American Foundation for Development and Culture (FUNADEC) and the non-profit organization The Libre Initiative. Besides, They will have English classes and training workshops.

The objective of the measure is not only to provide help for the Christmas celebration, but also to strengthen community ties that allow us to understand in depth the needs of the natives of Nicaragua in this Texas city. With that idea in mind, this set of ideas was carried out.

The Christmas baskets included rice, beans, cereals, juices and a turkey, among other foods, according to The Press. In addition to this, which was especially aimed at families recently arrived in the United States who have few resources, a survey was carried out to understand in depth the needs of migrants and where help should be focused from now on to the future.

In that same line, A series of English courses and trainings were made available. First of all, overcoming the language barrier will be a momentous step for immigrants and their integration into the United States, especially in the workplace.

Regarding the training workshops, these will serve to learn how to legally set up your own business in North American territory. Both these courses and the English classes, which together seek to improve the quality of life of Nicaraguans in Texas, are completely free and can be consulted on the official FUNADEC website.