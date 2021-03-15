With a row of countries canceling the application of the vaccine against coronavirus Oxford / AstraZeneca in various parts of the world, but especially in Europe, the European Medicines Agency, EMA endorsed the drug on Monday.

The head of the EMA’s biological threats to health and vaccines unit, Marco Cavaleri, reiterated this Monday that the agency continues to consider that the benefit of getting vaccinated with the AstraZeneca formula still outweighs its risks, after detection various cases of thrombi in people who received this drug.

Cavaleri appeared before the European Parliament’s Public Health committee at a hearing on the new strains of the coronavirus and received questions about the safety guarantees around this vaccine, before Italy, France and Germany joined the list of European countries. that have temporarily suspended their use.

We do not believe that, so far, the evidence we have shows a risk, the EMA said. Photo: AFP

“We are developing a quick review of all the evidence around events thromboembolic with this vaccine to ensure the benefit and risk of its use. We do not believe that, as of now, the evidence we have shows an emerging risk affecting your benefits. The benefit-risk is still considered positive and we do not see any problem in continuing the vaccination campaign with her, “Cavaleri explained in the European Parliament.

The EMA scientist added that, in their process of reviewing the evidence, they are “scrutinizing the data” to try to understand if this symptom occurs in groups of people who share any pathology, history or specific medical problem, with a view to “refine” the groups who are given this particular drug.

Different European countries have identified cases of thrombosis among those vaccinated with this formula and are investigating whether there is a cause and effect relationship, although the EMA already recommended last Thursday to “continue administering” the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in the European Union ( EU).

The EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) concluded that, for the moment, “there are no signs that vaccination caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine. “

“The number of thromboembolic events in vaccinated people is not greater than the number observed in the general population,” says the EMA, which received until Thursday the notification of 30 cases of similar episodes between close to 5 million people immunized with the AstraZeneca drug in the EU.

The PRAC continues to investigate cases reported in days after injection with AstraZeneca, the most common side effects of which are usually “mild or moderate, and improve within days after vaccination.”

No possible thromboembolic events are officially found among them, since were not detected in the trials clinical trials carried out before you were licensed in the EU.

