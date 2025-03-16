The beneficial reopens her doors with a great Fiesta de Ardroxu: “It was an illusion and people infected her”

Rodrigo Cuevas recalls, there for those pandemic times, a kind of vision that he had about a community cultural center in L’enstu (Piloña). A visualization, a focus on a very clear goal, “an illusion, and people infected it.” He says that “if one does not see it, in the end each one goes by their side,” but it turns out that this visionary was being followed by many others and that fate, providence, you know, materialized it: without having the money or the premises, the beneficial appeared, an old theater that existed in this Piloñesa villa, whose current owners, Alfonso and Cristina, did not know very well what to do with him.

Patrimony protected building was about to fall: “It rained for him, full of leaks, had an attached ship with the supported roof that leaked all the water, the asphalt floor … a ruin,” explains the singer who, neither short nor lazy, located the owner. The answer he gave him was wonderful: “You don’t know how long I have been waiting for a call like this.” And there came love.

This is a community space from the beginning thanks to the support of individuals, companies and foundations not only in Asturias, but also from outside. A job of Andechawhich is said in Asturian, that work developed in community, leaking a hand, giving the thousand and work that started at that time not only with the creation of the Crowdfunding in which 140,000 euros were taken.

Remember Cuevas the shifts from 10 in the morning to 10 at night cleaning one by one the tiles of the 600 square meters of roof with five karchers when there was no water installation, only a hose trapped with multiple teas; The shifts to take care of the kids while others dedicated themselves to the different needs that made it come true.

Some works directed in an architectural project signed by Paula Lobo and Manuel Carragal, a challenge say because of the difficulties he entailed, but attractive for what he meant. “A very big joy to receive this commission,” they smile. The idea was to recover the essence of the building with a very contemporary spirit, respecting the wooden structure.

The works were divided into three phases: the first of the consolidation of the structure, the recovery of the roof and the construction of the storage basement, necessary for a project like this; The second is the one just over, which consists in the recovery of the interior and the facade; To give a third, in which the facade and the exteriors will end. And maybe a fourth, says Paula Lobo, where the malefic chigre is installed. Both architects put the importance of a project like this where an open space is created so that everyone can enjoy it.





“The lottery touched us”

The happiness face of the mayor of Piloña, Iván Allende Toraño, said everything. “We touched the lottery.” It is not for less. The beneficial has managed to put the council on the map of the entire state already the culture produced from the rural in the agendas. The movements are no longer going to the cities, but seek these popular foci in the villas, in the peripheries. Something that was also in Rodrigo Cuevas’s imaginary: “This is a building of the historical heritage of L’Enciesto forgotten. Thanks to this we recover a memory of L’Efiesto and Piloña. There are so many villages that had leisure centers, theater, cinema … This is going on in Cangues d’Onís, Llanes, Llaviana, Grau …





It is a very hopeful moment for the villas, for the peripheral centers and the villages on the periphery of the villas themselves. It is to make places again where you don’t need to go to others to have things, to live. ”

Along the same lines, the mayor is manifested referring to a social and cultural project “transverse to recovery of heritage that goes far beyond a building, with a cultural program that arises from the rural one. This shows that culture can be done from rural and be very socially active. ”

How culture attracts population

“And then they say that in Rural you live very relaxed … we do not supply with such activity! What is happening in the rural one? ”Reflect Return to the town. A woman approaches Rodrigo Cuevas while we talk: “Excuse me, but I bring you a gift.” The surprise of the questioning is great while developing the ethnobotany book I have to climb to the tree. The face of the gift of the Regalado is a poem, it turns out that he had already read it on loan and had loved him. What a gift success.

But the real gift comes behind. It turns out that she, Elia San Miguel López, is the author: “It is the last book that I had left and wanted to give it to you because I return to my land. Romería manual It exploded in my soul and there arose to consider the return. Something is happening that we do not want to miss it ”, and now, from the village of porciles, it is witnessing this whole movement.

“That happened to me too, and I think I was right with my decision to settle here,” replies Cova García Sánchez. Asturiana, emigrated to Ibiza, is building her space on horseback between case and Piloña.

An intense weekend that started from Friday with the official inauguration with the visit of authorities, friends who supported the project and media to give way to an intense Saturday with the celebration of the Antroxu in dance.

The Minister of Planning of the Territory, Housing and Citizen Rights of Asturias, Ovidio Zapico González, moved to the beneficial; the general director of Citizen Participation, Transparency, Sexual Diversity and LGTBI, Nuria Rodríguez López; the general director of Demographic Challenge, Marcos Niño Gayoso; and the general director of linguistic politics, Antón García Fernández. The Caja Rural Foundation also made an appearance. Much “Xente de Piloña, whom we have a lot to thank,” Antía Esuve, the Balefician Cultural Programmer, seeing the filling of the theater.





A team that has worked a lot, “And much we berre this week with rain and mud.” On Saturday it seems that heaven smiles with a sun to thank them for all the involvement with a massive party day, of those that nobody wants to lose, that everyone points on the agenda and that has charted buses from Xixón and Uviéu, the two large Asturian cities, to this town of just over 2,000 inhabitants, in a council of the Asturian East that does not reach 7,000.

A large celebration of Antroxu (Carnival) that started very soon in the morning with a masks workshop in charge of Raposu Roxu, with a parade that runs the town from 16.30 and with that version of the Nueche in dance, where the traditional dance is recovered freely, out of purely spaces Folkie Tradiand dresses with harvest and Asturian clothes of the 21st century.

“On Monday I will be dead, and probably on Tuesday …” Rodrigo Cuevas laughs before the weekend’s perspective. But it was worth it.