Javier Aguirre’s third era with the Mexican National Team begins this weekend. The coach will try to rebuild a national team that has been in crisis for years and that has not found any improvement, since the problem is rooted in the roots. Included in the Basque team is Rafael Márquez, who had been doing a brilliant job with Barcelona’s reserve team for two years and who decided to be Javier’s assistant despite having three offers from the first division around the world.
Gibran Araige of TUDN reports that Rafa had decided to leave Barcelona’s reserve team to take the step up to the first division and in fact, the Mexican had two not inconsiderable offers, the first from Porto after the departure of the Portuguese Sergio Conceicao and another from Monaco, the club that took Rafael to Europe as a footballer and that now saw the coach with the conditions required to rebuild a team that is approaching a decade of drought.
Similarly, Colombia’s Atlético Nacional had a call with Márquez’s management to offer him the position of head coach without much thought, an option that was rejected by Rafael, who felt sufficiently attracted by the offer from the Mexican National Team, immediate assistant to Javier Aguirre until the 2026 World Cup and head coach of El Tri once the cycle begins facing 2030.
