According to ‘TELETICA’ Ignacio Ambriz is a candidate to be the coach of Costa Rica. At the moment the Mexican has not received any formal offer.

One of “Nacho”‘s dreams is to manage a national team and lead a World Cup. Will he make it? pic.twitter.com/HL87IwhniD

