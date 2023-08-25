Ignacio Ambriz rows against the current within the ranks of Toluca. The coach has been notified by the club’s board of directors that they are not satisfied with his work, at least not in the term that leads to achievements, because despite the million-dollar investment that has been made to give the coach the largest number of his signings requested, ‘Nacho’ has not put a single title in the club’s showcase, a situation that has him with a not very encouraging short-term future.
For this reason, in 90min we have informed you that in case of not winning the MX League this semester, the coach will have to step aside from Toluca, it is something he is aware of. In addition, the option of taking on the Mexican team is completely ruled out now that Jaime Lozano will take over the Tri and that is why the coach could think of a future in Central America, where he is in the sights of Costa Rica.
Sources place Igancio as the favorite of the Tico federations to take charge of their team once the coach ends the semester with Toluca; that is, at the end of this year. Beyond the fact that there is no formal offer, the position of the people of the Costa Rican team is to bet on Ambriz knowing that the coach has a clear style of play, can contribute to the formation of a new generation and that, with the With 6 tickets that CONCACAF will have, in addition to the absences of Mexico, the United States and Canada, the Ticos will have no problem in the tie, so they should focus more than on the result in forms.
