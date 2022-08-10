The mammal that was lost in the Seine river died after its condition severely deteriorated due to respiratory failure while the rescue operation was taking place. The experts concluded that the best method to avoid their suffering in the face of an irreversible condition, and the few chances of surviving at sea, was euthanasia.

This Wednesday, August 10, the life of the beluga whale that was lost from its habitat and flowed into the Seine River, 70 kilometers from Paris, was consumed. The animal, which was in the main French outbreaks since the second day of this month, was sacrificed after the deterioration of its delicate state of health in the middle of the operation that sought to return it to the sea.

Stranded since Friday in a lock basin, he had refused to feed on trout and squid, receiving vitamins and antibiotics until now. His situation had shown signs of improvement, but without being in solid condition.

In the attempt to take it to the sea in northern France, the cetacean had respiratory failure while traveling by road in a refrigerated truck to the Ouistreham Canal port. Upon arrival, they concluded that she was doomed and put her to sleep with sedation.

In order to get the beluga to a basin of salt water in the hope that it could recompose itself before going out to sea, rescue divers worked through the night to guide the whale to a net for a crane to lift it out of the sea. river, an incursion that lasted six hours.

C’est la mort dans l’âme que nous annonçons que le beluga n’a pas survécu à la translocation que était risquée, mais indispensable pour donner une chance à an animal autrement condamné. Suite à la dégradation de son état, les vétérinaires ont pris la décision de l’euthanasier. — Sea Shepherd France (@SeaShepherdFran) August 10, 2022



Local authorities in Calvados announced that “despite an unprecedented rescue operation”, the mammal had died. In a message released by the Prefecture, the veterinarian of the Essone firefighters, Florence Ollivet-Courtois described an “obvious suffering” of the animal.

Ollivet-Courtois added at a later news conference that the muscular condition was “insufficient” for him to survive in the sea.

Sea Shepherd France, a marine conservation group that was involved in the rescue mission, said leaving her in the Seine would have been dooming her to inevitable death because she cannot spend long periods in warm, fresh water like the river.

“It is with great regret that we announce that the beluga has not survived a risky displacement, although essential to give an opportunity to an already condemned animal,” they lamented in a Twitter post.

It is not the first animal of this type that, disoriented, ends up in the Seine

The solitary beluga, a type of whale accustomed to moving in pods and living in arctic or sub-arctic waters, barely weighed 800 kilos – well below the traditional 1,200 – and has not eaten food since it was sighted.

Experts believe its health was already damaged before it ran aground last week after wandering uphill.

The beluga (or white whale) AFP

The work to rescue the animal cost thousands of euros and included numerous donations from citizens for the operation.

In late May, a critically ill orca died of natural causes after swimming upriver and attempts to guide her out to sea were thwarted.

Researchers seek to reach an explanation that justifies these phenomena. They shuffle around theories that it may be a consequence of noise pollution that disorients them or that it is the result of changes in currents caused by the climate crisis.

With EFE and AFP