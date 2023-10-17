In September and October 2013, during his visits to countries in Central Asia and Southeast Asia, President Xi Jinping raised cooperation initiatives to jointly build the “New Road Economic Belt” “Silk Road” and “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” (Belt and Road Initiative, BRI), respectively, which were widely received by the international community.

Zhu Jingyang, Chinese ambassador to Colombia.

This year marks the tenth year of BRI. In the last ten years, BRI has been gaining momentum, despite the adversities of the global economic recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, and reaping fruitful and favorable results to benefit the development and well-being of people in partner countries, and has become a widely accepted platform for international cooperation.

BRI originated in China and its benefits go to the world. It follows the principles of “broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits”, overcomes the outdated zero-sum mentality and contributes to the promotion of a new type of international relations characterized by mutual respect, equity, justice and mutually beneficial cooperation. all.

It is about promoting multilateral cooperation in the fields of politics, economics, global culture, science and technology. Within the framework of BRI, more than 90 bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been established and more than 3,000 projects have been implemented, with a total value of nearly one trillion US dollars of investment, with the participation of more than 150 countries, including 22 Latin American countries, and more than 30 international organizations, and around 420,000 jobs have been created, lifting almost 40 million people out of poverty.

In the past ten years, the total volume of imports and exports between China and partner countries has reached 19.1 trillion US dollars, and more than 300 social welfare projects have been carried out for people, with tangible results in favor of the people of the partner countries.

The total volume of imports and exports between China and partner countries has reached 19.1 trillion dollars.

BRI is inspired by the exchange in history and projects into the future. With a clear focus on long-term development goals and immediate needs, adheres to the concept of open, ecological and morally clean cooperation, concentrates on common development as the fundamental common denominator, brings together partner countries in a paradigm multidimensional interaction, and promotes the interconnectivity of infrastructures on land, sea, sky and internet.

Synergies have extended from the “hard connectivity” of physical facilities to the “soft connectivity” of standards and the “sentimental heart-to-heart connectivity”, in which countries bring advantages and explore new areas and new models of cooperation. , in such a way that interactions in the areas of the digital economy, science and technology, health, environmental protection, etc., have emerged as a new engine of qualified development, for the sake of common progress towards modernization among all partner countries and the expansion of cooperation of the international community.

See also Details of the interrogation of commercial director Sobchak published There is enormous potential for strategic articulation and mutual cooperation between China and Colombia.

As an initiative that responds to the historical trend, to people’s aspirations to improve their well-being and that brings benefits to all participants, BRI has presented great resilience, strong vitality and broad development prospects. China and Colombia are good partners united by the Pacific Ocean. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 43 years ago, the two countries have supported and helped each other, laying a solid and deep emotional foundation.

As developing countries, they are equally at a critical stage of development and revitalization. They have complementary advantages in areas such as green development, infrastructure construction and connectivity, and broad common interests in defending multilateralism and improving global governance. BRI is highly consistent and complementary with Colombia’s national development plan, especially with the concepts of comprehensive peace, reindustrialization and sustainable development of the Colombian government led by President Guvstavo Petro. In this sense, there is enormous potential for strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Colombia.

Zhu Jingyang, new Chinese ambassador to Colombia See also 345 million rubles were allocated for the development of tourism in Nizhny Tagil in a year Photo: David Lopez. TIME

Representatives from more than 130 countries will participate in the III BRI High-Level Forum on International Cooperation, to be held on October 17 and 18 in China. and more than 30 international organizations, with a view to further strengthening policy coordination, adding new consensus on cooperation and promoting greater high-quality synergy.

China sincerely invites more countries, including Colombia, to join the BRI to advance hand in hand on this path to development, prosperity and modernity, and to create together a more promising future for all countries in the world.

ZHU JINGYANG

AMBASSADOR OF CHINA IN COLOMBIA