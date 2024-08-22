In addition, they worked on the additional paid content like Rise Eternal which will cost… It hasn’t actually been decided yet and now you can give the developers a suggestion to guide their decision.

Songs of Conquest is a 4X strategy game released in May 2024, with results above expectations. Obviously the developers have not been idle since then and have continued to work on the game to improve its current form.

Songs of Conquest DLC Price

The development team – Lavapotion – has created a simple online questionnaire that you can find it at this address. In it he asks to indicate whether The DLC should cost $4.99, $5.99, $6.99 or $7.99 (of course the prices are then adapted to the regional ones). There is also space to leave a message (if necessary write it in English).

It is noted that the DLC Rise Eternal – which will be story-focused – will include a new Wielder, a new campaign with four maps, a handful of new map objectives, and some new artifacts.

Additionally, it is confirmed that the base game will also get a free update when the DLC is released. This new update will include artifact sets for everyone and more. Additionally, the team is working on a expansion of factions which will arrive next year.

If you still haven’t decided whether to dive into the battles of Songs of Conquest: we leave you with the review of this 4X which is a bit of an heir to Heroes of Might & Magic.