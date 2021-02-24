The beloved of the Russian singer Alexander Fadeev, known under the pseudonym Danko, Maria Siluyanova boasted of buying two studio apartments located in the village of Livadia on the Crimean coast. The woman stated that she prefers to provide for herself. It is reported by StarHit.

Siluyanova noted that she had sold her house in the Moscow region and began to literally buy housing. According to the newspaper, the woman paid about 4.5 million rubles for each apartment. She plans to lease objects to tourists.

It turned out that Siluyanova is raising a son, Ruslan, whom she gave birth to in a previous relationship. Beloved Fadeeva said that she did not file for alimony, as she prefers to rely on her own strength.

“Alimony girls are just beggars and useless creatures, unlike me. I prefer to do something myself, rather than run after the stinking pants of men and humiliate myself, asking for “three rubles”! They sell unnecessary things – and invest in real estate, which can bring good income! ” – explained beloved Danko.

In November 2020, Siluyanova boasted of a new home in Yalta. Before buying real estate, beloved ones rented a house for some time and dreamed of their own. Then Siluyanova clarified that she had entered into the deal, despite financial problems, but refused to disclose the value of the house.

