Goodbye to the beloved presenter who yesterday announced her abandonment of the small screen: here’s who she is and the reason

Some very bad news has shocked fans of the English program “This Morning”. Apparently, the host of the program has announced that she is leaving the program and more precisely television.

The announcement was made through the woman’s social media. Through it she did not communicate to her audience about her alone abandonment of the program, but also of his entire television career. The separation could be only for a period, or forever.

The fact is that after what happened to her, the presenter decided to leave everything to be able to concentrate on taking care of her family. Next, we tell you about what happened to her, and what made her make such an extreme decision.

The beloved presenter leaves TV: the reason freezes the audience at home

Through her Instagram profile, the woman communicated that: “It has been an honor to be part of this story… but unfortunately I feel I have to make this decision now for myself and my family.”

The audience immediately warmed up, giving rise to a very strong reaction, given the affection felt for the British star Holly Willoughby. What triggered this decision of his seems to be the mystery surrounding the disappearance of one of his now former colleagues.

For this reason, “This morning” host Holly Willoughby announced that: “I have informed ITV that, after 14 years of hosting, I will not return to “This Morning”. The woman appeared not to be calm and afraid of what had happened to her.

And obviously, connecting to the disappearance of Jill Dando, the “girlfriend from the United Kingdom” who died in London in 1999 in an attack, makes everything even more shocking for Holly. This unsolved case was recently discussed in a Netflix TV series.

In this case, police also appear to have arrested Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old man who appeared to be connected to the matter. As if that wasn’t enough, the English program was already having a terrible time,

this is because Holly had previously lost her historic colleague Philip Schofield, linked to a probable sexual case with a former collaborator of the TV programme. Holly Willoughby, after 14 years of hosting, leaves the program due to some shit she received.