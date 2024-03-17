The place chosen for holidays by Silvia Toffanin And Snowy Meadow, a magical place nestled in the mountains of the province of Cuneo. The town is a popular destination for snow lovers for the beauty of its landscapes and the professionalism of its sports facilities.

The show girl arrived with the family's private helicopter in the company of children Lorenzo Mattia, 13, and Sofia Valentina, 8. The holidays will be full of ski lessons, nature walks and relaxation among the pure whiteness of the small province.

The presenter has been the partner of Silvio Berlusconi's son since 2001 and lives in one super villa in Porto Fino. Pier Silvio has had a successful career as CEO of Mediaset and, since his father's death, he has announced numerous changes in the management structure and schedule. Silvia began her career as a model at a very young age and was soon noticed for her skills as a showgirl. Present very true since 2006 succeeding Paola Perego. In 2022 she leads The news spreads together with Ezio Greggio

The arrival at the ski resort certainly did not go unnoticed, especially due to the absence of Pier Silvio. But there are no rumors about the reasons for the couple's separate holidays. The two protagonists of the Italian media scene coexist happily. Their relationship, which began more than twenty years ago, is solid even if they are not dating never married. Indiscreet rumors whisper of a secret wedding.

Silvia immediately reached the facility to allow her daughter to participate in the lessons with the ski instructor. The woman decided to carve out a few moments for her family before starting again with the commitments of Mediaset's schedule.

The holiday will certainly be good for the whole family who needs to recharge the energies put to the test by the numerous commitments and the media pressure to which they are subjected daily.

