The beloved of TV star Kourtney Kardashian, 45-year-old drummer of the American rock band Blink-182 Travis Barker, got a tattoo with her name over other drawings on his body. The businesswoman posted a photo of the tattoo in her Instagram…

Barker himself responded to the photo of his girlfriend by sending an emoji with a black heart.

The musician’s body is completely covered with tattoos. In his Instagram he often uploads photos, which show that even his head and part of his face are covered with drawings. Barker did not have any free places on the body where it would be possible to fill the name of Kourtney Kardashian.

In mid-March, fans criticized the TV star for an indecent photo in a swimsuit. The 41-year-old celebrity made a repost of a photo in which she was captured in a black latex one-piece swimsuit from Kim Kardashian’s own Skims brand. In the frame, the model sits on a transparent chair with legs apart. Fans considered this pose vulgar.