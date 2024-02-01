Guest at Alessandro Cattelan, Francesca Michielin explained why she had canceled the dates of her summer tour

In the episode of Stasera c'è Cattelan which aired last January 30th, the host had his colleague and friend as a guest Francesca Michielin. The singer and presenter of X Factoramong many things, also spoke about the serious health problem she had last summer, which forced her to cancel some dates of her tour.

Francesca Michielin and Alessandro Cattelan have always been great friends. One is a very successful singer, the other is the rising star of Italian television.

Yes. I am also alternating on the X Factor stage where he, presenter of the talent show for many years, was replaced by her two years ago.

Last summer the singer had moved and worried everyone when she found herself forced to cancel all the last dates of her tour for gods unspecified health problems.

I don't want to alarm you, but it is right that to get better you should have an operation as soon as possible. The hospital has scheduled an operation for me in a few days, and obviously I will have to rest for a while after that.

Initially there were only two canceled dates, but a few days later the artist returned to social media describing the difficulties of her last year due to this health problem and explaining that she needed more time to recover.

What problem did Francesca Michielin have?

Until yesterday Francesca Michielin he had never specified what the problem was and his fans were left wondering and worrying for months.

Fortunately, although it is quite invasive, today the artist is well and has explained what happened to heron his friend Cattelan's program:

From today I will say 'kidney stroke' instead of kidneys. I only have one and you can live without it. I laugh about it, when they tell me things like 'it costs a kidney', I reply 'no, otherwise I'll be broke'. I do several gags.

Apparently the singer she recovered as best she could, as demonstrated by his serenity in Alessandro Cattelan's living room. A sigh of relief for the host friend, but also for Francesca's many supporters.