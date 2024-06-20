Only a year ago there were doubts about the player’s transfer due to myocarditis, which emerged during the usual medical examination

These are intense and tense hours, first of all for a family and, certainly, also for many enthusiasts and admirers. The soccer player known throughout Europe would be in hospital in worrying conditions and would be poised between life and death.

In the last hours, all of Lille and French football are crowded around Nabil Bentaleb and to his loved ones who are waiting to understand how this terrible moment will end. The 29-year-old Algerian midfielder was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening but developments are still awaited. The reason for the hospitalization was not made public, the French media suggested a possible heart attack, considering the player’s previous heart problems.

There gravity of the situation it is evident precisely because of the numerous messages of support posted on social media by his teammates, as well as the rumors that reveal a potentially tragic situation. Everyone, his companions first, invites him to “pray intensely” for him.

The French club in which the footballer plays, Lille, communicated the incident via an official note on your site. The message reads: “LOSC informs that Nabil Bentaleb fell ill on the evening of Tuesday 18 June. The player was immediately rescued and taken to Lille University Hospital for hospitalization. LOSC supports Nabil closely in this difficult ordeal and provides him with all his support. The club also asks for greater respect for the private lives of its players.”

LOSC informs that Nabil Bentaleb was the victim of a crime on the evening of Tuesday 18 June. The person is immediately charged and directed for hospitalization at the CHU in Lille. The LOSC accompanies you closer to Nabil in this product and he brings everything to him… — LOSC (@losclive) June 19, 2024

After the news spread, many of the teammates of Bentaleb, both Lille and the Algerian national team, have shown their support on social media. It is important to remember how the footballer is facing a highly delicate situation. Clubmate Remy Cabella wrote on Instagram: “My Nabil, stay strong right now, all our thoughts are with you. Pray intensely for Nabil. We love you”. Yusuf Yazici added: “Stay strong and get well soon, brother. I keep you in my thoughts and prayers. I love you my brother.” Adam Ounas and Angel Gomes expressed similar messages of encouragement and love.

Bentaleb, who previously played for Tottenham and Schalke, joined Lille a year ago from Angers. His transfer had initially been suspended due to a myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that emerged during the medical examination in July last year. Myocarditis is often caused by a virus or bacteria and is usually benign but requires prolonged treatment. In any case, after visits and treatment, the Algerian footballer managed to join the club at the end of August and played a leading season under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca, making a total of 34 appearances in all competitions as a starter.