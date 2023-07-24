Presents now in all theatres, ‘Barbie’ is the protagonist of one of the most epic battles in the world of cinema. After having premiered the same day as ‘Oppenheimer’, it has managed to reach such a point thanks to the good direction of Greta Gerwing and the decisions you’ve made along the way. If it had not been so, ‘Barbie’ it would not have achieved the impact it has today.

If today the film starring margot robbie has been well received and reflected at the box office, it is due to a very important decision that he made Greta Gerwing. The director of the film told in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had to fight against Warner Bros so that they do not delete a scene from ‘Barbie’ that for them did not contribute to the plot.

‘Barbie’, played by Margot Robbie, is already in all theaters in Peru. Photo: The Spanish

“For me, that scene is the heart of ‘Barbie'”

The scene that Warner Bros intended to remove is where a legend of Hollywood movies, designer Ann Roth, comes out. A scene that you like very much Greta Gerwing, He made it known in his interview with Stone. He also added: “If I delete this scene, I don’t know what the movie is about.”

For the director of the film, that scene is the heart of ‘Barbie’ because margot robbie He interprets it in such a sweet and not at all forced way. On the other hand, there are many people who question her asking how Warner has let that scene in, to which she often responds: “It’s the heart of the movie.”

