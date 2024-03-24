The Mexican actress Zoila Quiñonez died at the age of 83. This day is announced in various media. At this time the cause of his death is not revealed. Doña Zoila dedicated herself to the world of entertainment since her youth.

TO Zoila Quiñones She is especially remembered for her role as Aleida, the secretary who spent all her time eating in the comedy series 'My Secretary', in the 80s, alongside the late Pompín Iglesias and Lupita Lara, mainly.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The National Association of Actors shares an obituary on its social networks announcing the death of Zoila Quiñones and highlights that in addition to being an actress, she was a great comedian and voice actress.

Zoila Quiñones She was originally from Mexico City. According to information in her biography, she was born on April 16, 1940 and since 2011 she has remained away from the stage.

The last performance that Zoila Quiñones had on television was during 2011 in the Televisa soap opera 'Dos Hogares', which starred Anahí and the late Andrés García.

Zoila Quiñones was able to stand out with her work as a dubbing actress for film and televisionAmong the projects in which he worked in this role are 'Super Agent 86', 'The Brady Bunch', 'Miss Comet' and 'Land of the Giants'.

Zoila Quiñones in her character for the 1980s show 'Mi Secretaria'. Capture YouTube

Some of the soap operas in which Zoila Quiñones worked as an actress are 'Soñadoras', 'The Other', 'Friends and Rivals', 'Until Money Separates Us' and 'In the Name of Love'.

Rest in peace Zoila Quiñones.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news from celebrities