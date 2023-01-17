He won his battle, which lasted 2 long years and returned to acting: how is the well-known and beloved actor Jeff Bridges doing today

Two years after the diagnosis and the news that shocked fans, Jeff Bridges he publicly recounted what he had to go through.

In October of 2020, he revealed that he discovered he had a cancer and, during the treatments, it was also a result positive for Covid-19 (in severe form), together with his wife.

Getty Images



Last Sunday, the 73-year-old star was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. And for the first time, after two years, she found the courage and the strength to tell about his long ordeal.

I have been sick for two years, cancer and Covid and when I spoke about my family earlier, I wanted to thank them for their support. I didn’t think I was going to make it, let alone be able to go back to work.

The disease took its toll physical and mental healthbut today Jeff Bridges emerged victorious and was also able to return to his career.

I was able to go back and finish The Old Man. We were stopped in the middle of the season and it was very surreal. It was as if we had spent a two year long weekend.

Shutterstock



The greatest strength, the actor found behind his daughter’s wedding. He had to do it though walk her to the altar.

I thought maybe I could make it. And in the end, I not only got to walk my daughter down the aisle, but I also danced with her. It was great.

The first thing I focused on was how long I could stand. My record was 45 seconds. I worked on that and then on how many steps I could take. I was attached to oxygen.

After contracting Covid, Jeff Bridges was hospitalized for 5 long months in intensive care unit. Today, after two years, he can say that he has won his battle. Fans have welcomed her return with incredible enthusiasm!