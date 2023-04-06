Star Hugh Jackman has posted a significant appeal to his fans on the web. He’s awaiting the results of two biopsies

The well-known actor Hugh Jackman he returned to talk about his illness, which first came into his life ten years ago. He wanted to launch an appeal to the many fans around the world, asking them to always use sunscreen.

Known as Wolverine in the X-men saga, Hugh Jackman has revealed that he was forced to undergo two biopsiesafter your medical practitioner has identified some suspicious spots.

The first diagnosis had arrived in 2013: skin cancer.

He posted a video with a plaster on his nose and told his followers what happened firsthand:

I just had two biopsies, just went to see my doctor, Dr. Iron, who is amazing. She’s seen little things that may or may not be basal cell carcinoma, she doesn’t know it yet. I’ll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know I’ll let you know. Just to remind you, basal cell carcinoma in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. But I take this opportunity to remind you that summer is coming for us here in the northern hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen, it’s not worth it.

Hugh Jackman and the importance of sunscreen

A long outburst that immediately attracted the attention of many users. Hugh Jackman explained that what is now happening in his life is one consequence of things that happened 25 years ago. Everyone loves to have a tan in the summer, but the caution must be in first place.

You will have fun anyway. You are cautious.

The actor, since 2013, has already undergone 6 surgeries and has always shared every aspect of his battle through social networks.