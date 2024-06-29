A very sad piece of news has spread in the last few hours, throwing all lovers of cinema and comedy in the United States of America and beyond into despair. The actor and comedian Martin Mullknown for starring in many successful films and TV series, passed away at the age of 80. The sad announcement was made in a long and touching post published on social media by his only daughter, Maggie Rose.

Born in Chicago in 1943, Martin Mull began making his name in the entertainment world starting since the second half of the seventieswhen he starred in the soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman“. After a few brief appearances in feature films, he landed his first major role in director Jonathan Lynn’s 1985 film “Gentlemen, the crime is served“, film adaptation of the famous investigative board game Cluedo.

His career was very successful and prolific. on the small screen. From 1991 to 1997 he appeared, for example, in 46 episodes of the sitcom “Pappa e Ciccia“. While from 1997 to 2000 he played the role of the vice principal Willard Kraft in the TV series “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch“, a show that also had a huge following in Italy.

Cast of ‘Sabrina, Bewitched’.

To take him away forever yesterday and at the age of 80, a long illness against which he fought with courage and determination. His death was announced by his family through the publication of a long and moving post on social media. daughter Maggie Roseborn from the artist’s third marriage, the one with the singer Wendy Haas. Here are the woman’s words: