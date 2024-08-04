The very famous Hollywood actor Zac Efron was the protagonist of a bad accident that occurred near his villa in Ibiza. The actor was hospitalized due to an unexpected event that occurred in the pool of his house.

The famous American actor Zac Efron was involved in a bad accident in the swimming pool, so much so that he was hospitalized. The actor was in his villa in Ibiza and apparently he was doing a bath in the luxurious swimming pool of the house.

At a certain point something started to go wrong and the 36-year-old began to struggle in the water. Luckily two people who work for him noticed his difficulty and immediately took action. pull it out of the water.

Immediately after leaving the pool the boy declared that he felt well, but the service staff preferred to contact the hospital and have Zac visited. The accident was described as an unforeseen event minoras well as the reason for the trip to the hospital which was organised as a precaution.

Zac Efron was then taken to the hospital, but luckily the diagnosis the final did not foresee a serious outcome, if not a small one accident swimming. Precisely for this reason, he was discharged after a few hours even if the reasons why it all happened have not yet been disclosed. The actor has not released any statement to the media, even if it has emerged that the evening before the accident he spent several hours partying in a famous local of the city.

This is not the first time that Efron’s fans have become concerned about his health. Several years ago he was involved in an accident at Los Angeles where the fracture had occurred jaw due to a fall at home. In that case the actor had not seen a small puddle of water and had slipped in his house.