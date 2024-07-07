Every six months, a married couple of artisans from A Coruña and a lawyer friend of the family undertake a 12,000-kilometre journey to the Philippines. Once in Manila, the couple formed by Pilar Lafuente and Alberto Bello hold press conferences, meet with high-ranking authorities, and even wait patiently at the door of one of the most dangerous prisons in the world in order to see the faces of three police officers accused of murder. These agents locked up in the sordid Manila City Jail shot dead their son Diego on the surfing island of Siargao and are being tried for falsifying evidence to try to justify the crime by pretending that the Coruña native was a drug lord. It happened on January 8, 2020, at the gates of the global pandemic that overshadowed almost everything, but the tenacity of this family and their lawyer has managed to turn the tragedy that marked their lives forever into a judicial, political and diplomatic matter of the first order in the Philippines.

What are 12,000 kilometres, three corrupt police officers and a judicial system that is completely different when someone is determined to catch her son’s murderers and clear his name? This is what Pilar Lafuente is asking herself as she sits in a café on Riazor beach in A Coruña. “No fear,” she asserts. “We are aware that it will take a long time, but we will be there. When something like this happens to you, it is as if you are disconnected, you deflate… but when you breathe again, you are stronger than ever.” The pressure that Bello’s relatives have maintained over these four years has meant that his murder is at the centre of the close and delicate relations between Spain and the Philippines and is on the table at the highest level meetings between European and Philippine leaders. “International pressure is very important and we notice it every time we go there. For Spain, solving this case is the main pending issue related to the Philippines. Our best support is the consul [Javier Martín]”explains his lawyer, Guillermo Mosquera.

Bello, a 32-year-old surfer and businessman who had been living in Siargao since 2017, was killed in the midst of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, a bloody wave of alleged anti-drug operations with thousands of deaths that has been highly questioned by international observers and human rights organizations. He is suspected of covering up extrajudicial executions unrelated to drug trafficking or contrary to the country’s laws, and there are about fifty cases that could end up before the International Criminal Court. The case of this Coruña native is the only one under the scrutiny of Philippine justice that affects a European citizen.

The three indicted police officers appear before the Secretary of Justice in Manila in 2023 after turning themselves in, in an image released by the Philippine government.

The three police officers who shot him dead at the door of his house – Captain Wise Vicente Panuelos, Sergeants Ronel Pazo and Nido Boy Cortes – claimed that Bello was a drug lord and that when they went to arrest him, he started shooting at them and tried to flee. However, the official report prepared by the National Investigation Office, equivalent to the Attorney General’s Office, refuted that version thanks to witness testimonies, analysis of police files and a review of the crime scene. Now those officers are accused of murder and falsification of evidence.

“The most painful thing was losing Diego,” explains his mother, but “the bad faith of tarnishing his name” also weighed heavily. In the abyss they fell into when they found out they had lost their son, Bello’s parents already felt the need to “shout from the rooftops that Diego was not what they said he was.” They never doubted that the first official version was a farce, as the investigation later showed. They visited their son in Siargao, they knew the environment in which he moved. “Nothing fit,” recalls Lafuente. As if that were not enough, they found out that the captain who now sleeps in the Manila prison boasted on the island “with arrogance” that “nothing would happen to him and his companions.” The testimonies that disassociate Bello from drug trafficking are overwhelming. Among them is the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency itself: neither was the man from A Coruña on file as a trafficker nor did its officials order any operation to capture him.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Bello’s parents and their lawyer, last Tuesday in A Coruña. Oscar Corral

A Cubela law firm to get around Manila

The law firm run by lawyer Guillermo Mosquera in the Coruña neighbourhood of A Cubela handled labour law, inheritance and criminal matters without bloodshed until 8 January 2020. Since that day, this lawyer, a friend of the murdered young man’s brother, has immersed himself in the customs and habits of the Philippines and has studied in depth its Penal Code, the regulations that bind its authorities and a few manuals on diplomacy and its intricacies. “We have to know how everything works to see where to go and that involves many hours and a lot of study. You have to know, for example, that Filipinos will never say no to you, but depending on how they say yes to you, you know if it is a yes or a no,” he explains. “The last week we were there,” says Bello’s mother about Mosquera, “he spent a sleepless night rereading the Penal Code to understand something that had just emerged. Guillermo’s performance is not a 10, it’s more than enough, the best he can give, as a friend, as a person and as a professional.”

Eight court hearings have been held so far. Mosquera estimates that there is still more than a year of trial ahead. This part of the process is deciding whether or not to accept the request of the three defendants to be released from prison on bail. Given the peculiar characteristics of the Philippine judicial system, what happens in these sessions is crucial. In order to make a decision, the court is analyzing whether the evidence against the police officers is solid and its ruling on the matter will not be retried.

For the moment, the agents persist and deny having plotted against Bello. The victim’s family, however, maintains the hope that the painful stay of Panuelos, Pazo and Boy Cortes in the Manila jail will undermine their spirits and one of them will end up singing. Before that dungeon, the three were held in a special prison for policemen that is “like a hotel.” But those privileges have been exhausted. During their last stay in the archipelago, Bello’s parents have sought the support of the Philippine Ombudsman, an authority that also oversees judicial proceedings in that country. In front of them, this leader even telephoned the attorney general to criticize him for the delay of the public ministry in intervening in the case against the agents.

The clarification of the Bello murder has outlived even the escape of the three accused. They were on the run for a year and reappeared by chance after a visit by a delegation of Philippine senators to Brussels in 2022. Among them was the sister of the current president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and daughter of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda. Thanks to the family’s efforts at the EU embassy in the Philippines, the community representatives brought the case of the young man from Coruña to Imee Marcos. They left her disoriented, says Mosquera. Two months after Senator Marcos’ bad time, the agents turned themselves in.

The case has been heard by two judges and a third will soon be appointed. Two Spanish consuls have also assisted the family and a new one will soon arrive. The accused even tried to pass off a false certificate to the family to pretend that they had already been transferred to the hellish Manila City Jail. “After all this, the fact that they are detained and that half of the hearings have been held is an achievement that we never imagined in our wildest dreams when it all began,” Mosquera said.

Galician surfer and businessman Diego Bello in Siargao, in an image provided by his family.

Who ordered his killing?

Bello’s parents have the support of a Filipino law firm that they had a hard time finding. Many firms backed out because of the local implications of the case. To finance the legal expenses and the constant trips to the other side of the planet, The family sells Mamon clothing and accessoriesthe surf brand created by his son. It can be bought online or at the stands they set up at events they are invited to. This summer they will set up a sales point again in Barrañán (Arteixo), the beach where Bello learned to swim and surf. “We are infinitely grateful. It is exciting to see people in Coruña wearing something from Mamon,” says his mother.

Lafuente warns that her fight to clarify her son’s murder will not stop with the three police officers who are already in the dock. The family believes that the crime was ordered by someone powerful who had something personal against Bello. The three accused officers, her mother insists, “have good lawyers who travel twice a month from Siargao to Manila to attend the hearings.” “Are they assuming this expense with their normal police salaries?” she asks.

One of the unknowns of the case is the clash that the Coruña native had five months before the crime with Miguz Villafuerte, a member of an influential family of politicians and governor of the province of origin of Captain Panuelos. It is recorded in the report of the Commission on Human Rights of the Philippines, the first entity that questioned the version of the police. Villafuerte showed up at Bello’s restaurant to complain about the noise and threatened his partner: “Don’t you know who I am? I can shoot you and make you disappear by throwing you into the mangrove swamp!”

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_