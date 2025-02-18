The expulsion of Jude Bellingham in the match against Osasuna for the use of a bad expression in the presence of the collegiate has opened a debate about insults in the world of sport, in fact, this issue is now transversal between different disciplines, as demonstrated The sanction of 10,000 that has fallen to a ralli pilot for an even softer expression than that of the meringue footballer.

This is the case of Adrien Fourmaux, corridor of the Hyundai team of the World Cup in Rallies, which has become one of the first to release the new FIA regulation on bad words – which also applies to Formula 1 – with an exemplary sanction.

“After finishing the Power Stage of the Rally of Sweden 2025, the pilot conducted an interview after the stage and concluded the interview with the words’ JODER, we screw it yesterday. Pilot with ‘Sorry for the language used’ “clarifies the official FIA statement on the registered incident.

“The pilot explained that he referred to the mistakes he had made the day before and that he used the words in a colloquial and descriptive way, in the sense that he had made a mistake. He apologized because he did not intend to offend or insult anyone when using those who use those words. Not only to inappropriate languagebut also to verbal or physical abuse, and the realization or exhibition of political, religious and personal statements or comments, in particular in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA ​​in its statutes, “adds the FIA ​​in the explanation of the explanation of the imposed sanction.

This case coincides in time with the controversial expulsion to Bellingham, although the consequences do not even approach. The pilot must pay a fine of 10,000 euros that could double if he recounts in the following twelve for a bad word That was not even addressed to anyone.