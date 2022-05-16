Well, almost everything came out round this past weekend. Real Valladolid, this time yes, did their homework with solvency in a game that was not at all comfortable and that soon got back on track with Iván Sánchez’s goal. Much better in the second half and fair winner of the match. And once the blanquivioletas players had done their part, it was time to wait for the Leganés match. As usually happens every time Garitano’s team play, luck allied itself with the Basque team and Nyom, whose family was remembered by thousands and thousands of people at the same time, signed an own goal that put the Eibar party on track. Shortly after the second came, he lacked applause for the cucumber defense. Desperation spread in Valladolid and all those who remembered Nyom’s family began to remember the misdeed committed two weeks ago against Real Sociedad B. The most, left the meeting and went to the Eurovision Song Contest to suffer much less, a priori.

But when there was least hope, it appeared an ambitious Leganes who scored the first, who scored the second and who began to completely surpass his rival. They were moments of euphoria for the long-suffering blanquivioleta parish. It was like a kind of dream that lasted only a few minutes. Those of Eurovision had gone back to soccer. It seemed possible. Shortly after, Eibar great goal and back to reality. Always the same. Another bullet that escaped and now only the one from Tenerife remains in Ipurua. I take it for granted that little can be expected from Alcorcón on the last day and I also take it for granted that Valladolid will win both of their games. Therefore, either Tenerife gets something out on Saturday or we head to the playoffs.

every time i’m remembering more this season than Djukic’s year. Row and row to die on the shore and have to play the ascent phase. One chance left, Saturday night. There is no other option but to keep hope as long as possible and the team has no choice but to continue winning games to play the playoff, if it has to be played at the end, in the best position. By the way, in Eurovision what was expected, Ukraine and Spain won like Leganés, they had it close, but they finished third, the position that Valladolid does not even want to see. And a note. Aren’t Iván Sánchez and Pacheta the ones who best know the position in which the talented Real Valladolid footballer has to play? I think so, although with so many specialists out there I’m beginning to doubt it. How wise without having a coach’s license this country has.