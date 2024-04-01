Praying turned out to be the most beautiful thing to watch. Kato (15) attended an Islamic prayer for the first time in the school gym. She watched from a distance, like other non-Muslim students. How it went? The girls who went to pray placed a cloth on the floor, she says. They knelt there, facing Mecca. And all at once they leaned forward. The boys did the same, on the other side of the gym. A gentleman was standing at the front. It called for prayer. Was that the concierge? Serious? Mr. Ait Elkorchi? So funny!

Kato is in 4th HAVO at the Antonius College in Gouda and has just experienced an iftar in the auditorium, the meal that breaks the fast. She herself had also fasted during the day. She wanted to experience what many of her Muslim schoolmates do for a month. It went quite well, says Kato. Even though she had sat on the sidelines during gymnastics class. She found the afternoon most difficult, when she was home alone.

Her friend Sara (15) did not fast. She has medication and she has to take it with meals. She wants to try it next year. “Then I'll just be busy for a day.”

For Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims, most secondary schools do not have a special policy. Lessons, tests and exams will continue, even for fasting students, according to a call to twenty schools. Also at the Antonius College in Gouda. Some schools have a separate classroom so that fasting students can sit there during their break. Other schools discuss Ramadan in class.

Students at the tables full of food: there was couscous salad, bread, home-baked cookies, spring rolls, tiramisu and salad. Photo Olivier Middendorp

For all students

Philosophy teacher Franka Brouwer organized an iftar with students in the auditorium of the Antonius College. A number of teachers joined in. “We thought it was a great idea to also pay attention to an Islamic month,” says Brouwer. “In addition to Christian holidays such as Easter and Christmas, which we always pay attention to in the lessons.” About 10 percent of the students at Antonius College are Muslim.

It is good if they are the focus for once, says history teacher Joop van den Berg. He talks about Islam in his classes, he says. But actually celebrating an Islamic festival at school is a first. He likes that it is accessible to all students and that it attracts students from different backgrounds. “They can learn from each other.”

If thirty students come, out of approximately 1,200 at the school, that will be a wonderful start, Brouwer had thought in advance. Students had made posters with a QR code for people to sign up. Those thirty were registered a week before the iftar, but in the days that followed there were suddenly fifty, then sixty. And on the last day she had 93 registrations and Bouwer had to go to the store to stock up on extra supplies.

Around six o'clock the first students arrive – girls in beautiful long dresses, boys in neat clothes, non-Muslim students somewhat expectantly. On the long table along two sides of the auditorium, students place the delicacies they have brought with them: couscous salad, bread, home-baked cookies, spring rolls, tiramisu, salad.

A teacher at the tables full of food. Photo Olivier Middendorp

You get used to fasting

The caretaker Abdelkrim Ait Elkorchi is busy in the kitchen at the beginning of the evening. It's a beautiful month, he says. “It's not just about fasting. It is also about paying attention to each other and to people who are less fortunate. The emphasis is on doing the right thing.” He really likes that non-Muslims can also experience that. There is far too much negativity around Islam, he says. If madmen commit an attack and say they are doing it in the name of Islam, then they remain madmen, he says. “That has nothing to do with faith.”

conciergeAbdelkrim Ait Elkorchi, It's not about fasting alone, it's about paying attention to each other

Anna (12) is just putting a piece of dough in her mouth. She didn't fast today. It seems very difficult for her.

Zohra (12) has been fasting and cannot say anything for a while. Her mouth is full. When it is empty, she says that she does not find fasting difficult. At the age of eight she fasted with her family for half a month, and at the age of nine she fasted for a whole month.

Anna thinks that after three days she would be completely done with it. She helped organize the iftar and she thought it would be fun to learn more about Islam. She is Christian herself. What she learned? That the beliefs are quite similar, she says, “when you talk about the stories. But the rituals are very different.”

Fay's mother (13) said that she should eat and drink something if she did not feel well. But she also thought it was nice of her. Fasting for a day wasn't too bad for her, says Fay, but she thought a whole month was far too long.

You get used to it, says the experienced Ibtisem (12). “It's getting easier.”

A table further away, Meryan (15) says that she likes that the school organized an iftar. “You feel drawn to it. Attention is also paid to a party of ours.”

Her friend Fayha (14) nods: “You feel at ease. My parents really enjoyed it too.”

Meryan finds it striking how many non-Muslim students are open to learning things about Islam. She likes to talk about it. “I've known it all my life, it's new to them.”

Spiritual side

Soufian (16) also likes to talk about how things are going in his life. How to break the fast with milk and dates. But also about the more spiritual side of the month of Ramadan. “Ramadan is also about being together. And about the gratitude you feel for every day.”

Other schools can learn from this, say two students from year 3 pre-university education. “Most of the time, not much is done about our faith.”

Juwairiyya (17) from 5th pre-university education gave a mini-lecture on stage just before the moment of breaking the fast. She chose the topic 'gossip' because everyone does it sometimes, she says after dinner. “In Islam, gossiping is strongly frowned upon,” she says. “So I tried to explain what impact it can have on the person being gossiped about. It is good if everyone thinks about that.” Juwairiyya was Mrs Brouwer's right hand in organizing the iftar. She also organizes all kinds of activities for the mosque. That experience served her well. She gets a flower as a thank you.

Iftar is over. Kato and Sara put on their coats. They look back on a beautiful evening. Kato's brother converted a year earlier, she says. So he could tell her all about it. But it was more fun to experience it yourself.