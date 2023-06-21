Belgorod region was shelled more than 7800 times in a month, follows from the reports of the governor

Within a month, the Belgorod region was attacked more than 7800 times from the territory of Ukraine. This follows from the daily reports in Telegram-the channel of Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, which he began to publish exactly a month ago – on May 21, 2023.

In total, Lenta.ru, based on daily reports from the authorities, counted 7,897 arrivals. At the same time, in a number of cases, Gladkov reported on shelling, including massive ones, without specifying the number of fallen ammunition. In addition, some of the drones and shells that attacked the Belgorod region did not explode, so the figure is approximate.

More than 5,000 shells were fired at Shebekino in a month

The number of attacks in the Shebekinsky urban district has increased sharply after Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entered the territory of the region. Since May 26, the number of recorded arrivals has exceeded 100 strikes.

≈5190 strikes inflicted on the Shebekinsky urban district in a month

On June 1, the Shebekinsky urban district was subjected to the most powerful shelling for the entire time of the special military operation. According to Gladkov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 850 different types of ammunition across the region. As a result, four local residents were injured. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, a hostel, as well as local businesses and commercial facilities were damaged.

Over the next few days, hundreds of ammunition fell into the territory of the municipality per day. On June 3, the authorities recorded 519 arrivals, on June 4 – 611. The intensity of shelling subsided only on June 10.

Grayvoron urban district was hit more than 1000 times

Serious shelling occurred on May 22, when local authorities were unable to calculate the exact number of ammunition that fell on the territory of the municipality. Then, from the very morning, more than ten settlements were under massive artillery and mortar fire. According to Gladkov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked civilians and their houses from multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, explosive devices were dropped from drones. As a result, 12 people were injured, 29 private houses and 3 cars were damaged. Electricity went out in 14 settlements.

≈1183 blows were inflicted on the Grayvoron urban district in a month

From May 25 to May 28, more than 100 ammunition per day fell on the territory of the Grayvoron urban district. Most of the arrivals were to the village of Kozinka. Homes and infrastructure were damaged there.

On June 13, President Vladimir Putin announced that a “sanitary zone” could be created on the territory of Ukraine, which would push the long-range guns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On June 16, the head of state explained that by strikes on the border areas, the enemy is trying to distract Russia from the areas of hostilities in which Kyiv planned its “main strike”. Putin stressed that a cordon sanitaire would be organized if such attacks continued.