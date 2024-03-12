The Grayvoronsky district of the Belgorod region came under fire. The Belgorod mayor's office announced this on March 12 in its Telegram channel.

“RSChS: Shelling is underway in the Grayvoronsky urban district, the city of Grayvoron. Go down to the basement (shelter),” the publication states.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported about attempts by Ukrainian saboteurs to penetrate Russian territory from the directions of the Belgorod and Kursk regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that at about 3:00 in the morning the column, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, tried to penetrate the Belgorod region and opened intense fire on civilian targets.

Later, a missile threat was declared in the Belgorod region and Belgorod due to a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In the Kursk region, schoolchildren were transferred to distance learning on March 13–15 due to the persistence of the missile warning signal.

On the same day, Izvestia showed the aftermath of a drone attack on the city hall in Belgorod. The video shows how utility workers and Popular Front volunteers clean the area at the entrance to the administrative building.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said that two city hall employees were injured and are in hospital in serious or moderate condition. One of the women was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and limbs, the other with shrapnel wounds to the head.

At the same time, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a participant in the territorial defense was killed and ten civilians were injured.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the Russian military is doing everything necessary for the safety of citizens, they are ready to repel attacks on the country's territory.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.