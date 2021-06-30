The Real Madrid plan in his attempt to bring Kylian Mbappé this same summer revolves around two axes: that the French has only one year of contract with PSG and that parisian club cannot live with his back to his economic situation, very deteriorated by the health crisis and its consequences in the world of football. In the Madrid they assume that the battle will be long and that, if it is resolved, it will do so in the final stretch of the transfer market. But there is confidence that this could be the summer that take Mbappé to Madrid.

In the white club it has come gambling for a long time because this case could resolved by the Belgian way, in reference to the signings of Courtois Y Hazard in the 2018 and 2019 markets, respectively. The two played for Chelsea, who refused to trespass on them, so they went rejecting renewal offers until reaching previous summer to the last year of contract. It is the situation in which Mbappé is right now. The Chelsea, forced by the refusal of both to renew, ended up agreeing to negotiate with the white club.

Mbappé statistics.

Well it is true that the PSG has a history of extreme toughness with players who have tried to leave for the club’s braves (Marquinhos, Verratti, Rabiot …). In the case of the French media, in fact, he sent him to the stands in his last six months of contract, before he joined Juventus. That’s why Madrid tries not to offend PSG in the least (Two summers ago he denied various information related to Mbappé and Neymar on his website, when he is not used to doing so) and he trusts that the good relationship between the clubs will lead to a different ending in this case, with the French club in a hurry due to financial problems.

PSG lost 125 million in 2019-20, and in 2020-21 they expected to lose another 200. However, he exercised the purchase option for Danilo Pereira (€ 16M), has signed Wijnaldum for free (€ 10M net salary per course), renewed Neymar (€ 30M net of salary) and has Achraf tied for 60 million. Only a transfer like Mbappé’s could balance the accounts.