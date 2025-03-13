The Eurocamara stars in a new corruption scandal, in this case linked to Huawei, after the Qatargate. The Belgian Federal Police has started a Research on possible crimes of espionage, bribery, falsification, Lighting of capital and criminal organization in which Eurodiputados and the influence groups of the Chinese technological giant would be involved, as reported by the Belgian press.

The Belgian Police on Thursday has registered the headquarters of the Asian firm in Brussels and the homes of several lobbyists. An inspection that has led to the arrest of several suspicious people of being involved in the plot for active corruption, falsification and criminal organization.

“Corruption would have been practiced regularly and discreetly from 2021 to date, under commercial pressure groups and adopting various forms, such as remuneration for occupying political positions or excessive gifts As food and trip expenses, or regular invitations to football matches, “says the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

The Belgian police have made a total of 21 records in Brussels, the Region of Flanders and Valonia. Despite the involvement of several Eurosputed, for the moment, the Belgian authorities have not made any record in the European Parliament or the MEPs that would be involved.

The Belgian Prosecutor’s Office has seized several documents and objects and has arrested several people who will be questioned, according to the Belgian media Knack, soir and Follow the Money They have advanced the news. The investigation of the Belgian authorities counts several months and focuses on the influence exerted by lobists to favor the position of the Asian giant in community legislative decisions.

Only two years ago that in Brussels another corruption scandal broke out in the European Parliament. In this case it was the Qatargate, which affected several MEPs, mainly Italian socialists, and the plot of influences in favor of Qatar and Morocco. A process that resulted in the revision of the rules of the Eurocamara regarding the control of conflicts of interest.