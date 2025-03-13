They have made raids in 21 homes in Brussels, Flanders, Valonia and Portugal for a case of active corruption, falsification of documents, criminal organization and money laundering



03/13/2025



Updated at 11: 54h.





The Belgian Federal Police has made raids in the early morning and has Huawei lobbyists arrested Within the framework of an investigation for corruption that involves European Parliament. Belgian justice suspects that the lobists of the Chinese group They have bribed to a fortnight of Eurodiputadosas soir.

«We can confirm that we have an ongoing investigation into preliminary charges of active corruption, falsification of documents and money laundering In the European Parliament, ”explained a spokesman for the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office, according to Politico. Corruption would have been ongoing since 2021.

Two years after the ‘Qatargate’ scandal, a hundred police officers have made raids in 21 homes in Brussels, Flandes, Valonia and Portugalby order of a judge of financial instruction and the Prosecutor’s Office. Around 15 eurodiputados, current and old, are “in the radar” of the researchers. The detainees will be interrogated soon.

Justice suspects that “EVENTS TO EVENTS” They were only the legal part of the public relations operations initiated by the Huawei employee and their potential accomplices. According to Le Soir’s information, the alleged corruption would have been done through bribes in the form of Value object gifts (including huawei smartphones), entries for soccer matches or monetary transfers. According to the Ethical Code of the Eurocamara, any gift for a value greater than 150 euros must be declared and registered.