The cult movie The Purge turns out to be a lot more realistic than expected. Instead of twelve hours a year, police unions in Belgium want to introduce a ‘fine-free month’ for minor offences. Making your annoying neighbor a head smaller, that is still not allowed, but it can just save you a traffic fine. The police in Belgium believe that the government is not complying with salary agreements.

The police do not stay at home, but will rather address offenders about their behavior. “We ask them that, instead of drawing up an official report, they act in a pedantic way in situations where this is possible,” says Carlo Medo of the NSPV trade union. VRT.

It concerns minor offenses such as talking on the phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt or not using lights on your bicycle. The Disney version of The Purge, So. Whether the speed cameras remain on ‘we’ll see’, according to Vincent Houssin of trade union VSOA.

When is the fine-free month in Belgium?

From December 15 to January 15, agents want to turn a blind eye. The unions are holding the strike because the government would give the agents a surcharge of 60 euros by 2023. Now it appears from the budget agreement that the wage increase will be spread over three years. We understand that you are not very satisfied with 20 euros per year.

In addition, the government wants the retirement age of agents to be raised. He is now 58 years old and must gradually reach 63 years in 2030. ‘We now want to give the signal that the government has broken its promise,’ says Carlo Medo. A one-month strike will have a significant impact on the money coming in from violations.

Whether the agents will actually lay off their jobs for a month remains to be seen. We will find out by December 15 at the latest.