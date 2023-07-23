Everything in Clermont-Ferrand revolves around the Puy de Dôme, like the route that opens the Tour Femmes on a sunny Sunday. Even the local newspaper is called the mountain, and the first stage came out of its doors after the live televised countdown. In the pages of the local newspaper you could read an interview with the ex-cyclist Marion Rousse, director of the test, in which she says she hopes that the race will be one hundred years old, something that, except for a genetic miracle, she will not see.

Although who knows what can happen in a century. You can’t even guess what’s going to happen half an hour later. Mireia Benito, gregarious by her own conviction and with a master’s degree in molecular biology, was happy, excited to belong to the club of privileged women who are competing in a great race, told television that she was going to fulfill a dream when the start was taken, but 26 kilometers later, that dream was shattered when, at the head of the peloton, she tried to overtake through a non-existent ditch and suffered a bad fall, despite the fact that the tall grass muffled her. She became the first casualty of the Tour and she had to be taken to a hospital with a cervical collar on her neck, although conscious, her team reported.

Like Rousse, like Benito, Lotte Kopecky, in her elegant Belgian champion’s jersey, also spoke before the stage, like so many others, but was reserved with what she had in mind. “I’m not going to reveal our strategy.” State secret, although the plan is usually to run faster than others, have stronger legs.

Lotte Kopecky crosses the finish line, winner of the first stage. JEFF PACHOUD (AFP)

And after a stage controlled by the peloton, with minimal attempts at rebellion, without any hope of progress; With Mireia Benito in the hospital and Marion Rousse in the red Skoda number 1, attentive to every detail, Kopecky, winner of the Tour of Flanders and the Strade Bianche, took advantage of the last meters of the only height of the first stage ten kilometers from the finish, to, after wearing down her team, advanced to the left of the peloton, and surprised with a sharp attack that no one answered. Mavi García was there, who made a feint but came to nothing. The Belgian, several times world track champion, took advantage, nobody understood behind and dressed in yellow. Her partner Lorena Wiebes, the first to arrive in the group, raised her arms, but she was not wrong. He only celebrated Kopecky’s success in front of a group in which the favorites reached the final victory, including Demi Volleroing and Annemick Van Vleuten, who ran throughout the stage, well protected by his Movistar teammates. The Spanish Santesteban and García also appeared in the head.

The second stage, between Clermont-Ferrand and Mauriac, of 151.7 kilometres, will have a more rugged layout with six scoring heights, the last of which, in Trebiac, of the third category, the finish line is installed.

Stage Classification:

Position runner Equipment Time 1 L. Kopecky Team SD Worx 03h 04′ 09′’ 2 L.Wiebes Team SD Worx 03h 04′ 50′’ 3 c.kool Team DSM Firmenich 03h 04′ 50′’ 4 M. You Team Jumbo-Visma 03h 04′ 50′’ 5 A. Moolman Pasio AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Team 03h 04′ 52′’

General ranking:

Position runner Equipment Time 1 L. Kopecky Team SD Worx 03h 04′ 59′’ 2 L.Wiebes Team SD Worx +45′’ 3 c.kool Team DSM Firmenich +47′’ 4 M. You Team Jumbo-Visma +51′’ 5 A. Moolman Pasio AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Team +53′’

