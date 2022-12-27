AG Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 21:26



The Belgian Justice will keep the four main defendants in the ‘Qatargate’ plot in prison. This was decided on Tuesday by the Indictment Chamber of the Brussels Court of Justice, which revoked the possibility that one of them, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, head of the NGO No Peace Without Justice, remain on provisional release subject to an electronic bracelet.

Talamanca must now return to prison, where the former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, the vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, and her partner, the political assistant Francesco Giorgi, remain. Panzeri appeared this Tuesday before the courtroom, which decided to maintain his confinement until his case is reviewed on January 17. All of them have been accused of “membership of a criminal organization”, “money laundering” and “corruption”, crimes linked to a bribery scheme from Qatar and Morocco to influence European political decisions.

Last week, the Court of First Instance in Brussels extended the provisional detention for Eva Kaili, the vice-president of the European Parliament, dismissed after her indictment in the corruption case being investigated by the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office.

The scandal, in addition to causing serious reputational damage to the EU institutions, has strained relations with Qatar, which has “firmly” rejected the corruption allegations against it and threatens a possible “negative impact” on its coveted deliveries. of natural gas.