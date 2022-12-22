The Belgian Justice has extended the preventive detention for the former Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili for another month. The Brussels Court of First Instance, where the first hearing was held this Thursday behind closed doors, ruled like this after requesting the defendant’s lawyers to grant her probation with an electronic bracelet. Her efforts to distance herself from the corrupt plot involving three other EU figures by assuring that she is “innocent” and that she never accepted bribes from Qatar were of no use to the former Greek television presenter.

The defense, which has a period of 24 hours to appeal the measure, had highlighted Kaili’s “active” collaboration in the investigations into the scandal known as ‘Qatargate’. In statements to journalists gathered in front of the Palace of Justice, one of Kaili’s lawyers, André Risopoulos, reported that his client, who has been in jail since December 11, has rejected “all charges of corruption” that have been filed. they accuse him and indicated that they had requested the “telematic surveillance regime”.

Risopoulos refused to provide more details about the appearance of his client, which occurred a week after that of the other three defendants after requesting a postponement. On the other hand, he did show himself visibly angry about the leaks of the case that have occurred to the press and that the Belgian Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

According to information published earlier this week by the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’, Kaili would have admitted that he asked his father to hide 600,000 euros in cash. The fact that he agreed to transfer that money in a suitcase to the hotel where he was staying in the Belgian capital was what allowed the Police to arrest the MEP despite her immunity since it was considered that she was in commission flagrante delicto In her apartment in Brussels, bags full of bills worth 150,000 euros were also found.

“Kaili did not know the existence of that money,” said Michalis Dimitrakopoulos on Thursday, another member of the MEP’s legal team, who on Tuesday was dismissed as vice-president of the European Parliament as a result of the scandal -although she retains her seat- and also she has been removed from the ranks of the Greek socialist party Pasok-Kinal. The lawyer directly accused the husband of his client, the Italian MEP assistant Francesco Giorgi, whom the judge confirmed preventive detention on the 14th after confessing his participation in an organization that received bribes from Qatar and Morocco to gain political and economic weight. in the EU. According to Dimitrakopoulos, Giorgi would have “betrayed the trust” of his partner.

twenty raids



The instruction directed by the Belgian magistrate Michel Claise has so far allowed twenty searches of properties in Belgium between December 9 and 12, including the offices of the European Parliament. During these searches, the agents found 1.5 million euros in cash. Of them, 600,000 were found at the home of Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Socialist MEP of the European Parliament who founded the NGO Fight Impunity in Brussels in 2019 and who is also detained. The Belgian Justice has also requested the arrest of his wife and daughter since, according to extracts from the orders, they participated in the activities of the plot and in the transport of gifts. It has even emerged that Panzeri and his wife used the credit card of an unidentified person whom they called ‘géant’ or giant.

The fourth person involved in the corrupt network is Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, general secretary of No Peace Without Justice, a non-profit organization that promotes human rights and democracy. The provisional release regime with an electronic bracelet that was imposed on him has been suspended after an appeal filed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The scandal, in addition to causing serious reputational damage to the EU institutions, has strained relations with Qatar, which has “firmly” rejected the corruption allegations against it and threatens a possible “negative impact” on its coveted deliveries. of natural gas.