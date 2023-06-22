Riot at Red Devils to climax: national coach shocked after departure, Courtois hits back

Thibaut Courtois is missing for Belgium tonight in the European Championship qualifier against Estonia. The goalkeeper has left the training camp because he was not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in the duel with Austria. National coach Domenico Tedesco said this during a press conference yesterday. ,,I am still surprised and shocked”, said Tedesco, who could count on a pithy reply from Courtois late last night.