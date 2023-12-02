The Belén de Murcia opens its doors with the aim of being accessible to all its visitors

The Episcopal Palace opens its doors to welcome the most accessible municipal Nativity scene in the history of Murcia. It was inaugurated at 5:30 p.m. this Saturday by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, accompanied by members of the municipal corporation.

The set, made up of a hundred clay pieces, hand-woven and polychrome, is made by the Prometeo Association of Torre Pacheco. For the first time, this nativity scene will be accessible to people with visual disabilities, by recreating typhological scenes of the most relevant scenes. Likewise, Braille writing systems have been incorporated with raised drawings of the scenes and QR codes with explanations of each of the scenes.

The nativity scene can be visited until next January 6 and its visiting hours will be as follows:

– Working days: 9.00 – 13.30 and 17.00 – 22.00

– Saturdays, Sundays and holidays: 10.00 – 13.00 and 17.00 – 22.00

– Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve: 9.00 – 13.30

The crews summoned the Murcians



The inauguration included the traditional blessing of the nativity scene by the Bishop and a subsequent performance by the Discantus Choir. The Cuadrilla de Torreagüera and the Brotherhood of the Blessed Souls of Patiño were the voices in charge of summoning the people of Murcia, through Christmas carols and aguilandos de la Huerta, for the inauguration of the handicraft complex of the Episcopal Palace.

Likewise, as a novelty, the Peña Huertana ‘El Tablacho’, from El Barrio del Carmen, distributed cake and hot coffee among the attendees.