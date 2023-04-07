Friday, April 7, 2023, 3:30 p.m.





The Minsk regional court, in Belarus, has sentenced this Friday in absentia the opponent Valeri Tsepkalo to 17 years in prison for the crime of large-scale bribery to benefit himself and his family. In addition to the sentence in a high security prison, the Justice has also deprived Tsepkalo of the right to hold administrative positions in public bodies, according to the BelTA news agency.

Likewise, the Minsk court has ordered the recovery of the funds that Tsepkalo had received illegally, an amount that amounts to up to 20,000 Belarusian rubles. They are just over 7,250 euros.

Valeri Tsepkalo tried to run in the last presidential elections in Belarus, however he saw how the Electoral Commission vetoed his participation shortly before the elections were held. His wife Veronika formed at that time together with Svetlana Tijanovskaya and Maria Kolesnikova the so-called “female trio” that challenged the current Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, within the framework of said elections.

According to the final scrutiny of the Belarusian Electoral Commission, Lukashenko would have renewed his mandate in those elections after winning 80 percent of the votes compared to 10 percent of the support obtained by Tijanovskaya.