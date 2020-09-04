Belarusian intelligence allegedly intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin about the “falsification” of the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

This was announced by the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”, Which is associated with the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“For especially non-believers, we decided to reveal the details of that very conversation.“, – it was said in the message.

However, even RosSMI doubted the credibility of the record.

“Everything is perfect in this track – the voice from the films of the 90s, the representative of the Federal Republic of Germany talking about “all methods are good in war” and the feeling of absolute surreal“, – informs Telegram channel Mash…

“Something completely different confirms this entry.“, – writes Baza Telegram channel…





Moreover, videos soon appeared, caustically ridiculing the information of the Belarusian intelligence.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine was offered to impose sanctions on Russia due to the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

791

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter