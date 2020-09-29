The meeting of French leader Emmanuel Macron with ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has no practical meaning. This was announced on Tuesday, September 29, by the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.

“Some hasty contacts with strange subjects do not have and will not have any practical sense. In diplomacy, there are enough civilized instruments recognized by all, with the help of which one can conduct a dialogue and defend interests, “the agency quotes him. BelTA…

Glaz also noted that such methods are more effective than attempts to coarsely pressure and impose their will on the “neighbor”.

Earlier that day, it became known that Tikhanovskaya met with Macron, negotiations were held in Vilnius. In particular, the oppositionist suggested holding talks in the OSCE on organizing new presidential elections in the republic.

In response, Macron promised to do everything possible to return to OSCE mediation and release those detained during rallies in Belarusian cities.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote. Since that moment, protest actions of dissent have continued in the country, Tikhanovskaya and most of her associates have left the republic.

On September 23, Lukashenka was inaugurated at the Minsk Palace of Independence. However, the authorities of Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia refused to recognize him as the president of Belarus. In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany called the inauguration ceremony a secret, and the voting did not meet the minimum requirements for democratic elections.