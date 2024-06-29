The Belarusian delegation was not allowed to attend the OSCE PA session in Bucharest

Belarusian MPs were not allowed to attend the 31st annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) in Bucharest. This was reported on Saturday, June 29, Telegram– channel of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic.

It is clarified that the parliamentarians “were extremely indignant that the Romanian authorities deliberately disrupted” their participation in the event by refusing entry into Romanian territory.