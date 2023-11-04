This comes at a time when Israeli occupation army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced, on Thursday, “the completion of the siege of Gaza City,” and that “a ceasefire is not on the table now.”

Hagari said, in a press conference broadcast by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, that “the forces are attacking the positions used by the Hamas leadership, and wherever there is a battle, even if it is difficult, the Israeli army will have the upper hand.”

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, observers believe that ending the siege on the Gaza Strip may come after reaching an agreement between the countries concerned, which may repeat the scenario of what happened in “Beirut 1982”, which requires the departure of the leaders of the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip to another country, as was done. Deportation of past PLO leaders to Tunisia.

Repeating the Beirut scenario

Former Deputy Foreign Minister and leader of the Yisrael Beytenu party, Danny Ayalon, says that Israel’s goal in this war is to reach the Gaza Strip without the presence of Hamas and to eliminate its military arsenal, and that there is no objection to repeating the “Beirut 1982” scenario when Israel accepted the departure of its leaders. An organization from Lebanon to Tunisia, and the same can be done in Gaza.

The Israeli politician added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip could be transferred to the State of Qatar, which has been hosting the leaders of the movement’s political wing for years, and an agreement could be reached through talks between Israel, America and Egypt stipulating the exit of Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. To Egyptian territory and from there to their final destination in Doha.

No safe exit

But Israeli political analyst Shlomo Ganor says that Israel cannot accept a safe exit for Hamas leaders from the Gaza Strip, similar to what happened with the leaders of the Liberation Organization in Beirut in 1982, when the Israeli army besieged the Lebanese capital and an agreement was concluded that led to the departure of Yasser Arafat and his companions from the country. Lebanon.

Ganor added to Sky News Arabia that the situation now is not similar to what happened in 1982, whether in terms of the position or the parties, because the Palestine Liberation Organization – which then became the current Palestinian Authority – was not adopting policies calling for the eradication of Israel. From existence, and therefore there was a basis for negotiating with it, but Hamas adopts in its charter the erasure of Israel from existence and that the State of Palestine extends from the sea to the river.

He continued: “The political conditions in the past differ from today, and the presence of Hamas as a force inside Gaza threatens the safety and security of Israel, and this necessitates its removal and the eradication of its military and political capabilities.”

What happened in Beirut?