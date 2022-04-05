The protagonists of the Winter Olympics and Paralimpide welcomed at the Quirinale. The President of the Republic looks ahead: “I am convinced that in Milan Cortina we will not only be hosts but also protagonists”

Elisabetta Esposito

Those flags shouldn’t have returned to him. But Sergio Mattarella surprised everyone, agreeing to remain President of the Republic for the second term, and now he smiles while Michela Moioli and Giacomo Bertagnolli, standard bearers of Italy in Beijing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, return the tricolors to him. All the medalists of the Winter Games arrived at the Quirinale this morning, which the president rewarded with heartfelt handshakes and a thousand thanks.

Multidisciplinary Italy – The first to speak was the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò who, addressing Mattarella, said: "On 23 December we experienced the handover of the flag as a party, but also with affectionate embarrassment and a few tears: now I can say them in the name of all the movement that I represent that we are very happy to be able to say welcome found president. Athletes are used to having cheering, in this case they cheered for her in a very heartfelt way, for everything she did for them and for us in these years". Then on the Games: "It was the second most medaled winter edition ever (17 medals), it will mean something. We have become a multidisciplinary country, we have won where we have never gone on the podium. Between Tokyo and Beijing we are third for medals in disciplines different, behind only the United States and Russia. We try to never leave anyone behind, even in less popular disciplines such as curling which gave us splendid gold. Now there is Milan-Cortina, we are all called to do well ".

The conflict over the Paralympics – The president of the Paralympic Committee Luca Pancalli underlines a particular aspect of the last Paralympics: “The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has fallen on our consciences and has had an effect on the Games, casting a dark shadow on the celebration of a sport instrument of dialogue and peace. We have Faced with a very tense climate, the International Paralympic Committee tried to save the Russian and Belarusian athletes who had already arrived, but the tension rose, the risk of a boycott prevented us from moving forward and is a wound for the movement. But this climate has the medals won (7) and the tests of those who did not get on the podium but still honored the blue jersey made even more important and appreciable. Now let’s think of Milan Cortina, our Games where we want to be protagonists “.

Milan Cortina to grow – Even the Undersecretary of Sport Valentina Vezzali is projected towards the future: "With great passion, sport confirmed its value during the Beijing Games, showing heart, commitment and professionalism. We took charge of the 5-circle flag because the next edition, in 2026, will see Italy as a protagonist. It will be an opportunity to make our natural beauties, our history and our cultural heritage known. We will strengthen the infrastructures and invest so that this event is a concrete opportunity for growth in the wake of sustainability ".

The standard-bearers and the winners – The two standard-bearers were excited when they returned the tricolors to Mattarella. “It was an intense Olympics full of pitfalls – says Moioli – faced with commitment and resilience. The affection of Italy has reached the other side of the world. In 2026 we still want to give many emotions to all Italians”. And Bertagnolli: “It was an exciting and a bit strange Paralympics, but the negative facts did not spoil the spirit of the competition. Now there is Milano Cortina, which will be a turning point for the Paralympic world in which we will show Italy what athletes can do, in sport and in life. An important message that has yet to be conveyed “. Then the president awarded the medalists, in this order: Fontana, Constantini, Bertagnolli and Ravelli, Brignone, Lollobrigida, Visintin, Goggia, Moioli, Pellegrino, Valcepina, De Silvestro, Delago, Dotti, Fischnaller, Ghiotto, Wierer and Romele.

Sport against war – The president's speech once again recalls the themes of the values ​​that sport brings with it, necessary in a difficult moment like this, but first he speaks to the athletes: "You have honored the flag with your commitment and results: 17 Olympic medals and 7 at the Paralympics are a good result. I always looked only at the column of overall medals, that really gives an idea of ​​the dynamism of the sport and the quantity of talents we have ". So it is aimed at individuals, from Fontana to Constantini, gold in curling ("An extraordinary and unexpected victory that I followed"), from Brignone to Goggia ("We all hoped that a level performance was possible 20 days after the accident, but this silver goes beyond hopes and counts as gold "). Then he broadens his gaze: "Once again the significance of the Olympics and Paralympics has been exalted: overcoming one's limits, competing with fairness, showing respect and friendship with all the participants. I have seen many examples of these values ​​and we need them very much: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, war, is exactly the opposite of the Olympic spirit. The Paralympic athletes going forward have shown mutual respect, democracy, collaboration, peace and freedom. Also to reaffirm these values, the Milan Cortina Games have great significance , are a goal to be lived at the highest possible level. I am convinced that no one will hold back and that we will not only be hosts but also protagonists of that event ".

Fontana case – The day went on with a lunch with all the athletes at Acqua Acetosa, but in the afternoon there is also a meeting between Malagò, the president of Federghiaccio Andrea Gios, the general secretary of Coni Carlo Mornati and Arianna Fontana, for seek a solution after the Olympic controversy.