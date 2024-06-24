The 30th session of the Beijing International Book Fair concluded yesterday, which was held from June 19-23, and attracted 1,600 exhibitors from 71 countries and regions to display 220,000 Chinese and international books.

Xinhua News Agency reported that more than 1,000 cultural events were held within the framework of the exhibition, and more than 2,100 trade agreements or statements of intent regarding copyright were reached, noting that the Beijing International Book Fair, which is the second largest book fair in the world, It works to pave the way for Chinese culture to go global, and to serve as a bridge for mutual learning between civilizations.