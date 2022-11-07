Bloomberg columnist explained the behavior of world central banks, massively buying up gold

Large-scale buying of gold by the central banks of developing countries, Bloomberg columnist David Fickling compared in preparation for the zombie apocalypse. He explained this behavior of global financial institutions with several reasons.

Fickling said one of the reasons for the high demand for gold was the attempt by developing countries to strengthen their weakening currencies by demonstrating financial soundness and a willingness to be a prudent borrower. However, no amount of gold purchases can convince anyone that, for example, financially unstable Egypt deserves a high credibility.

In the context of sanctions, uncertainties in the development of international relations and the freezing of reserves of the Russian central bank in Western countries, gold is becoming a more reliable asset than US government bonds. “In a world where no one can be trusted, it makes sense to protect yourself with a precious metal,” writes Fikling.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that the role of the dollar as the main world currency remains undeniable, but its share in the reserves of world central banks is rapidly declining: from 65 percent in 2016 to 59 percent in early 2022. This is due to the more aggressive policy of Washington, which uses its currency dominance to force, for example, the French Central Bank to comply with US sanctions or block Russian reserves.

Against this background, gold looks like an attractive alternative. But even this type of asset can be blocked, as was the case with Venezuelan gold in UK banks after the imposition of international sanctions against the regime of Nicolás Maduro. Therefore, if a “zombie apocalypse” comes, even gold may not be enough to keep countries financially stable, Fickling concludes.

November 1 World Gold Council informed about record purchases of gold by central banks in the third quarter in the amount of 400 tons. Typically, such volumes are acquired in a year, Fickling pointed out. The largest buyers were the Central Bank of Turkey, Egypt, Uzbekistan, India and Iraq.