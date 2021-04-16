Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The negative results complex continued in the opening match of Shabab Al-Ahly, in the Asian participations, with a draw with a “submerged team” that appeared for the first time in the group stage of the Champions League competition, which caused the fans to suffer great “heartbreak” and “angry” reactions, from wasting three points in Al-Mutawakel, to enhance the Al-Fursan’s chances of qualifying for the next round.

Despite the local successes that the “Knights” are experiencing by crowning the Super Cup and the Arabian Gulf Cup, and the strong performances that he makes under the leadership of his coach Mahdi Ali, the “knot” of the opening match was renewed in the “2021 edition”, with a tie with the independence of Tajikistan without goals, so that young people failed Al-Ahly achieved a positive result in seven appearances since 2005, where “Al Forsan” lost in four times, starting in 2005 against Qatar’s Al Sadd 2-0, 2009 against Pakhtakor 2-1 in Uzbekistan, and 2010 against Miss Karman Iran 4-2, and 2020 Against Uzbekistan Pakhtakor 2-1, and tied in three times, which are 2014 with Al Hilal Saudi Arabia 2-2, and 2015 during which he reached the final, a tie with Al Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 3-3, in addition to the empty version 2021.

On the other hand, the “Knights” did not know the taste of victory except in a single edition in 2017, by beating Tehran’s independence with a goal.

Despite its stumbling block in the face of Tajikistan’s independence, Al-Ahly’s youth is able to compensate in the coming rounds, thanks to its large number of distinguished players, who know the atmosphere of the continental competition.

It is noteworthy that the representative of Emirati football is on the verge of a high-caliber confrontation in the exciting Gulf Derby in the second round next Sunday, when he meets Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, the host of the tournament, and the champion of the previous version, as victory is a requirement for the two teams, in order to compensate for their stumbling blocks in the opening round.